New food industry prize aims to find fresh talent

YOUNG businessmen and women passionate about the food and drink industry, take note. A new national award has recently been launched to find fresh new talent or budding entrepreneurs within the sector.

The Quality Food Awards has announced two new accolades, the UK and Irish Food Hero award and the UK Rising Star award.

The UK Rising Star award is in partnership with the Working Options in Education charity.

The UK Rising Star accolade is open to anybody under the age of 25 who is either in the industry or studying to enter into the field. The award is designed to recognise young, upcoming talent.

Lauren Monk, national development manager for Working Options, said: ‘We are absolutely delighted to be the Quality Food Awards’ nominated charity this year and very excited about the UK Rising Star award that we will be supporting.’

‘The synergies between what this award is recognising is exactly what we are doing as a programme – encouraging young talent to achieve their full potential and aim high.’