New junction 9 park will boost jobs and economy

CONSENT has been given for a new industrial development to be built in Segensworth.

The site, situated close to the M27, will bring 100 jobs and major investment to the Fareham area.

Fareham Borough Council approved plans for the ‘J9 South’ plan, which will see a self-contained 50,000 sq ft industrial/ warehouse unit developed at the two-acre site off Cartwright Drive - just off Junction 9.

The site was recently secured by Marick Real Estate, which was advised by Lambert Smith Hampton’s south coast offices.

LSH and its joint agents are in talks with a number of businesses looking to acquire the premises, which will be available to occupy by Summer 2018.

Neighbouring businesses include Estee Lauder, Batleys Cash & Carry, Gestamp and Royal Mail.

Director of capital markets and industrial and logistics at LSH Jerry Vigus said: ‘This is a major milestone for a project which will result in significant investment in the region and will go some way towards meeting the demand for space we are seeing in the mid-box market.

‘We have already experienced a high level of interest in this site due to its strategic location and the quality of the accommodation that will be on offer.’