New operations director appointed at ferry firm

WIGHTLINK has appointed a new operations director.

Daryl Palmer spent 20 years working with the Royal Mail and living in Portsmouth before spending 11 years working at Heathrow Airport, acting as head of operations in terminals 1, 2 and 5.

Daryl said: ‘Twenty years ago, I thought Portsmouth was a lively place, now it’s even better with new developments such as Gunwharf Quays and the growth of the Historic Dockyard.

‘I’m looking forward to getting to know the city again and,of course, learning more about the beautiful Isle of Wight.’

Daryl believes that he is entering into his new role at a strategic time, as Wightlink is undergoing a major investment. The new operations director spent his first few weeks shadowing several key colleagues to learn about ferry operations in more detail.

Daryl said: ‘I am joining the company at a significant time. Wightlink’s £45million investment in a new ship and port improvements is well on track and we are forging ahead with ambitious plans to benefit visitors and Islanders alike.

‘I want to work with colleagues to make sure our customers have a great experience, right from the moment they book with us. It needs to be part of our DNA.’