New president is elected by chartered accountants

A NEW president has been elected by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW).

Nick Parker, a taxation partner at RSM, was officially inaugurated on June 7.

He has been in the profession in various capacities since 1985 and became president of the Southern Society of Chartered Accountants in 1993. In 2011 he became chairman of the ICAEW council.

Mr Parker was then elected to the ICAEW board in 2014, and progressed through the roles of vice president and deputy president, before being proposed as ICAEW president by SOSCA past president Ian Davies.

He said: ‘I proposed Nick as national president because he has the right experience and motivation.’