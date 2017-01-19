New route will link to south west France from Southampton Airport

PEOPLE will soon be able to fly to the south west of France as a new service has been announced.

Eastern Airways will introduce a new twice-weekly route from Southampton Airport to Rodez in the south west of France from June 2.

Rodez is the capital of the Aveyron department, in the north east of the Midi-Pyrenees region between the foothills of the Massif Central and the plains of the south west.

Flights take 75 minutes and leave Southampton at 8.20am on Fridays and 11.30am on Mondays. Services depart Rodez at 11.20am on Fridays and 3.15pm on Mondays.

Mathew Herzberg, Eastern Airways’ head of commercial, said: ‘The Rodez service is aimed at leisure travellers taking weekend or week long summer breaks in the south west of France.

‘Not only will it appeal to those with holiday homes in the area, but also from an inbound tourism perspective Southampton is the gateway to the south coast of England and also an option for London.’

Fares start from £85 one way, including taxes and charges and are now bookable at easternairways.com

FIVE FACTS ABOUT RODEZ

1. Due to the geographical location of Rodez, between the Millau Viaduct and the mediaeval village of Conques, its 2,000 year old history offers a diversity of culture with museums and sites to visit.

2. Its UNESCO World Heritage candidacy as well as the natural beauty of the Aveyron department contributes to a positive and dynamic tourism destination from around France, the UK and Europe.

The Millau viaduct is the worlds tallest bridge that spans the valley of the River Tarn near Peyre. Peyre is one of the 10 "plus beaux villages de France" (most beautiful villages in France) found in the department of the Aveyron. Pic credit: AED.Viet PPP-170119-112922001

3. The railway station of Rodez, located on Avenue du Maréchal Joffre, is the main station of Aveyron. There are daily trains to Paris and Toulouse, as well as other trains and buses connecting Rodez to smaller towns.

4. Rodez is served by the nearby Rodez Marcillac Airport, located within the commune of Salles-la-Source. The international airport of Rodez-Aveyron is the third airport of the Occitanie region after Toulouse and Tarbes, and the main platform of the south of the Massif Central, with direct scheduled flights to: Paris-Orly, Ajaccio Napoléon Bonaparte, London Stansted, Dublin, Bruxelles-Charleroi.

5. In summer, the city offers many entertainments and festive events. Three museums and many art galleries attract many tourists.