Newly-appointed expert to head family law unit

LEGAL firm Mediation Now has just announced a new appointment in Lynn Jackson.

Lynn has an extensive 25 years worth of experience practicing in the legal profession and over a decade of this time has been spent specialising in family law.

Mediation Now have appointed Lynn to head their new offices in Petersfield.

Lynn studied law at Bournemouth University and passed her LPC at Guildford College of Law. Lynn said: ‘I had experienced all areas of the law, but what I enjoyed most was helping people overcome difficulties in their lives by defending them and protecting their interests.’

Lynn had met the firm’s founder at various family court appearances throughout Hampshire. It was a more recent catch-up that led Lynn to discover that there was an opportunity to move to the firm, which offers a full range of family law-based solutions.

Lynn’s new offices are a community based, child-focused organisation that will deal with those affected by family separation.

Lynn said: ‘Mediation Now has a fresh and innovative approach which is widely recognised as being at the forefront of modern family law. I found it an exciting proposition and decided to help the firm broaden its catchment area and client base.’