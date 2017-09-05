Newly-qualified solicitor Hannah joins family law team

A TRAINEE solicitor is celebrating after becoming qualified in her field and accepting a new position.
Hannah Rogers joined Fareham-based law firm Warner Goodman LLP in June 2014 as a file opener.
Hannah started in the residential conveyancing team before being promoted to conveyancing assistant. She then began her path as a trainee solicitor.
Hannah will now join the family team at the firm’s Portsmouth office as a qualified solicitor.
As part of her new role, Hannah will work with couples and advise on matters including divorce and separation, financial and children arrangements, cohabitation and pre-nuptial agreements.
Speaking of her new position, Hannah said: ‘I’m delighted to be qualifying and be given the opportunity to remain at Warner Goodman in the Family team.’
‘While I enjoyed all my seats during my time as a trainee, seeing both sides of the legal world in terms of helping people in their personal and business lives, the Family team resonated with me; supporting families through some of the most emotional times in their life.
‘I’m looking forward to developing my career with such an exciting and supportive firm.’
