Newly-qualified solicitor Hannah joins family law team

A TRAINEE solicitor is celebrating after becoming qualified in her field and accepting a new position.

Hannah Rogers joined Fareham-based law firm Warner Goodman LLP in June 2014 as a file opener.

Hannah started in the residential conveyancing team before being promoted to conveyancing assistant. She then began her path as a trainee solicitor.

Hannah will now join the family team at the firm’s Portsmouth office as a qualified solicitor.

As part of her new role, Hannah will work with couples and advise on matters including divorce and separation, financial and children arrangements, cohabitation and pre-nuptial agreements.

Speaking of her new position, Hannah said: ‘I’m delighted to be qualifying and be given the opportunity to remain at Warner Goodman in the Family team.’

‘While I enjoyed all my seats during my time as a trainee, seeing both sides of the legal world in terms of helping people in their personal and business lives, the Family team resonated with me; supporting families through some of the most emotional times in their life.

‘I’m looking forward to developing my career with such an exciting and supportive firm.’