North End store to reopen after £350,000 revamp

Have your say

A BARGAIN store is reopening this weekend after a £350,000 revamp.

Poundstretcher in North End, Portsmouth, will be opening its doors on Saturday following its makeover.

The store, on London Road, has expanded and now offers more products and items for its customers.

Having spent more than £350,000, Poundstretcher has had a complete makeover both internally and externally.

That includes new flooring, new fixtures and air conditioning. The new store format also allows for a bigger range of branded household and food products to customers and an enhanced shopping experience.

The revamp has created more jobs for people in the area.

Poundstretcher area manager Wojciech Pawlowski said he was keen to have the store back open.

‘I am looking forward to welcoming customers back to our Portsmouth store to see our fresh look and more great products at discount prices, as well as having some fun,’ he said.

‘I am sure they will be amazed by our great branded products and fantastic value.

‘There will be large crowds, so come early to catch the bargains.’ The store will be opening to customers at 8.30am this Saturday.

Families can also enjoy a fun day between 10am and 4pm with free games, balloon models, voucher giveaways and the chance to win some of the store’s best sellers.

As one the UK’s leading retailer selling big brand names at discounted prices, Poundstretcher provides customers with bargains on a variety of branded household products.

Homeware items as well as a wide variety of toiletries and top branded confectionary and drinks, are also on offer.

A spokesman added: ‘We provide amazing value so customers can kit out their homes and stock up on branded household essentials for less.

‘Watch out for our fantastic range of Halloween and Christmas products at discount prices, coming soon.’