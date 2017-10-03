Now we’re in business! College beauty salon is open for customers

A COLLEGE salon has relaunched with the opportunity for graduates to gain employment.

Fareham College’s hair and beauty salon, Salon 141, held a relaunch event to announce its new commercial venture.

Salon manager Tracy Dickinson said: ‘Sharon Webster our beauty therapy supervisor and myself have been working hard to convert Salon 141 into a fully-commercial salon.

‘We are ecstatic about how successful the launch has been and are excited for the future of the business.’

Salon 141 has been an important part of hair and beauty training at Fareham College for five years, providing more than 1,000 students with valuable work experience to strengthen the skills learnt through their courses.

Since September 29 however, the salon has been exclusively run by fully-qualified hair and beauty graduates and provides employment for students that have already qualified through their top-class training studios.

Self-employed beauty therapist Chloe Woodford is a recent graduate of Fareham College and is enjoying working at Salon 141.

She said: ‘Working at Salon 141 has given me an insight into the beauty industry and it has been the perfect first step in my career.

‘I have enjoyed training at the college for three years and I’m excited for the new changes happening in Salon 141.’

Some former hair and beauty students of the college have gone onto work with Toni and Guy, Steiner, Champneys and with theatre companies in the West End.

Chantelle Clarke graduated last year and has taken the first step into industry working as a self-employed hair stylist at the salon.

She said: ‘Working in Salon 141 was an amazing first step into the industry.

‘I’m glad that I had the opportunity to carry on after my level three in Salon 141.

‘It has been a massive confidence boost after my training to work here.’

Fareham College commercial manager Sammy Eastwood thinks the change will have a positive impact.

She said: ‘Salon 141 will give students the chance to work in a professional salon, honing and refining the skills that they have learnt through their training.

‘It will provide opportunities for those wanting to take their first step into industry and allow them to gain a wealth of experience from working with other skilled professionals.’

For more information visit salon-141.co.uk/