Offer opens up for small businesses

Have your say

AN MP is urging small businesses in the area to get involved with a new government offer.

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage is encouraging firms to sign up to the Department for Work and Pensions’ Small Employer Offer.

The offer aims to raise awareness of the support available to small businesses when employing a person with a long-term health condition or disability.

A Hampshire adviser is already in place to work with firms that are interested in the offer.

Ms Dinenage said: ‘Disabled people make up a fifth of the working age population, and our local employers could be missing out on a large proportion of the talent in our community.

‘I hope this will help assist more employers in the Gosport constituency to improve opportunities for local disabled people and to realise their potential in the workplace.’

For more information about the offer people can go to gov.uk/government/organisations/department-for-work-pensions.