Onecom among first winners in new scheme

TELECOMS provider Onecom has become one of the first companies to be awarded the status of total communications partner under the new Vodafone Partner Programme.

The award comes after Onecom staff completed thousands of hours of training. A total of 425 staff members at Onecom’s headquarters in Whiteley and at its offices around the UK completed a combined 1,882 hours of training to meet Vodafone’s requirements for submission to the programme.

The revised process is designed to take into account the changing face of business communications, focusing on voice, data and cloud.

Darren Ridge, Onecom CEO, said: ‘Hundreds of Onecom’s staff have demonstrated their outstanding levels of expertise and dedication to the customer experience in completing the training required for us to achieve this coveted status.

‘Vodafone’s focus on excellence and customer experience reflects the ethos at Onecom, where we are focused on being trailblazers in total communications solutions.’

Nick Birtwistle, from Vodafone UK said: ‘We look forward to working closely with Onecom as we help customers benefit from new ways of working.’