Onecom in Hampshire Cricket sponsorship

ONECOM has announced that it will sponsor Hampshire Cricket for the NatWest T20 Blast Finals Day.

The cricket team will wear Onecom logos during the event on September 2.

The telecommunications firm, in Whiteley, is a long-term partner of Hampshire Cricket and supplies telephone services to the Ageas Bowl.

During Saturday’s semi-final the Onecom logo will appear on the collars of all player shirts and jumpers.

The team is set to face Nottinghamshire Outlaws and, should they qualify, a final match in front of a sold-out crowd at Edgbaston.

Hampshire Cricket chief executive, David Mann said: ‘Hampshire Cricket have been working in partnership with Darren Ridge and the Onecom team for many years now.

‘We are delighted to announce that this relationship has been further strengthened by this sponsorship of the Hampshire Cricket T20 kit ahead of Finals Day this weekend.’