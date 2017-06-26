Onecom is celebrating winning top accolade

Onecom – the UK’s largest independent business telecommunications providers – celebrated after winning a national industry award for outstanding customer service.

The Whiteley branch won the Customer Service Team Of The Year accolade at the Comms Business Awards 2017.

The award was presented by comedian Al Murray and collected by head of customer Service, Stu Jeffries and Customer Services Manager, Storm Strugnell.

Onecom’s CEO, Darren Ridge said ‘I’m delighted that our hardworking, dedicated team have been recognised.’