Onecom is hoping for a hat trick with awards

COMMUNICATIONS specialist Onecom is aiming for a hat-trick of awards after being shortlisted for three major industry accolades.

The company, which has its headquarters in Whiteley, has been recognised for its outstanding customer service, the significance of a major acquisition and the industry influence of Onecom.

It has been shortlisted in the Best Unified Comms Dealer category of the Mobile Industry Awards (MIAs), run by Mobile Today.

In a further honour, Mobile Today has selected Onecom CEO Darren Ridge as one of its Power 50, which lists the most influential figures in the UK mobile industry over the past year and then ranks them according to votes from their peers in the mobile industry.

Onecom has also been recognised with a shortlisting in the Solent Deals Awards. The company is in the running for Best Mid-Range Deal (£10m to £50m) for its multi-million-pound acquisition in 2016 of Evolve Telecom.

Mr Ridge said: ‘While I’m personally honoured to be included in the Power 50, being shortlisted for these awards is testament to the hard work and dedication of Onecom’s teams around the country, and to their focus on excellence in everything we do.’