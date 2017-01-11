Onecom is rewarded for having head in the cloud

TELECOMS provider Onecom’s expertise in cloud services and communications technology has been recognised with the award of Gold Partner Status from Mitel.

The award comes after a year in which Onecom invested heavily in its cloud services, bolstering its impressive communications portfolio and introducing new Mitel services.

The award consolidates Onecom’s position as one of the top cloud solutions providers in the UK, with staff at its Whiteley headquarters and offices throughout the UK trained on Mitel products and services.

Mitel is a provider of cloud services, offering voice, collaboration and customer services solutions that help increase efficiency and drive down costs.

Nick Aikman, channel sales director at Mitel, said: ‘Onecom’s knowledge of Mitel technology is matched by its long and successful track record in helping organisations of all sizes benefit from Mitel unified communications solutions.

‘I am delighted to award Onecom Gold Partner Status in recognition of its outstanding expertise in cloud solutions.’

Onecom CEO Darren Ridge said: ‘I am delighted that our expertise has been recognised with this gold award.’