Onecom launches its Fitbit fitness challenge

EMPLOYEES at Onecom are stepping up to a Fitbit challenge.

The telecommunications firm is running a fitness drive in its ongoing commitment to staff wellbeing.

Staff at the company’s Hampshire headquarters and throughout the UK are taking part in the challenge to monitor their daily activity levels.

Onecom has teamed up with Fitbit and is bringing the cost of Fitbits down by contributing 50 per cent of the discounted price to every employee who wants one.

More than 150 team members have signed on to the scheme, which was launched out of the company’s Whiteley office.

The teams will now compete in a three-week ‘Workplace Race’ to rack up the highest number of steps.

The team with the highest step count will be awarded special prizes.

Aaron Brown, chief operating officer at Onecom, said: ‘This scheme is a bit of light-hearted fun, but it also underlines the benefits of working together as a team and keeping active.

‘We’ve seen a huge buzz across the business, along with some good-natured competitiveness.’