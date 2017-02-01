Onecom opens offices in NI

TELECOMMUNICATIONS provider Onecom has entered the Northern Ireland market by opening a regional office in Belfast.

Onecom operates from 12 regional offices throughout the UK and is based in Whiteley.

It employs more than 400 staff.

The company is Vodafone UK’s largest enterprise partner, managing more than 325,000 mobile connections.

Onecom is spending more than £5m on its Northern Ireland operation and expects to employ 30 people in Belfast within five years.

Sales director Jason Waterworth said: ‘Northern Ireland is a market with a great history of entrepreneurs building high quality businesses. It continues to attract high levels of investment from international companies and it has an unrivalled talent pool, all of which makes it very attractive for Onecom’s future growth plans.’