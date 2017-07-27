Online shopping boosts demand for warehouses

A BOOM in internet shopping has seen huge increase in the demand for warehouse and industrial spaces in the UK.

Portsmouth is feeling the effects of the boom as letting specialist Lambert Smith Hampton has reported a growing demand for large business spaces on the South coast.

LSH has an office in Fareham and the team’s agents operate a number of sites for clients around Portsmouth including Dunsbury Park in Havant and Kite’s Croft in Fareham.

Speaking of the increase in online retailing, industrial and logistics director for the South coast team Adrian Whitfield said: ‘Online retailers are looking for warehousing and distribution space near large cities like Portsmouth and Southampton in order to be closer to their market and in turn provide faster delivery times. ‘While there is certainly a wave of confidence in the logistics market, that optimism is threatened by a shortage of high-quality space.

‘Large developments such as Dunsbury Park in Havant will go some way to appeasing the growing demand from occupiers.’