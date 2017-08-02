Only girls allowed at big air traffic control open day

ONLY nine per cent of the UK’s engineering and technology workforce are women.

To tackle this shortfall, an air traffic control centre in the south has opened its doors to what could be the next generation of female engineers.

NATS, based in Whiteley, invited around 60 youngsters aged between 13-18 to tour around the building, meet the air traffic control engineers and experience a day of talks and activities.

The girls watched NATS engineers who work 24/7 to deliver and maintain operational systems at the base.

NATS are aiming to make people aware of the career paths available to them in the aviation industry.

The business came up with the idea to ask employees from all three NATS sites (Whiteley, Swanwick and Prestwick) to invite a daughter, female family member or friend to work for the day.

Held on July 27, the day-long event was part of NATS Early Careers recruitment scheme which aims to inspire female engineers and technicians.

Head of people service for NATS, Katie Foster said: ‘We were so excited about this event and hoped it would be a great success.

‘It’s really important for young girls and women to feel confident taking a career in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) related industries.’

‘By inspiring and engaging with them from school age, we hope NATS can encourage them to think more about their options and the opportunities available to them.’

NATS is working on increasing diversity in the engineering field as it wants to expand the pool of engineering talent and believes that the aviation industry has some truly ground-breaking developments on the horizon .

Katie said: ‘We hope the day gave an insight into what a future career in engineering can offer.’