Opportunities on offer at Fareham MP’s apprenticeships fair

BUSINESSES are preparing to showcase their offers for apprentices at a fair organised by an MP.

Fareham MP Suella Fernandes is urging people to attend her Apprenticeships Fair, being held at Ferneham Hall, Fareham, on January 27 from 10am to 3pm.

The fair is open to people of any age who are looking for opportunities to improve their skills and employment prospects.

It will be attended by many businesses, including Fareport Training, Hit Training, ASV, Aqua Cooling Solutions Ltd, BAE Systems, the British Army, the Royal Navy & Royal Marines, and more.

This year’s fair has been sponsored by Saab Seaeye Ltd, an underwater vehicles manufacturer based in Segensworth.

There will also be a careers hub with workshops on CV preparation, mock interviews, presentation and digital skills, supported by Fareham College, Santander and the National Careers Service.

Suella held her first Apprenticeship Fair at Fareham College last year, which was attended by hundreds of people.

She said: ‘It can be difficult to find a job or the right training if you don’t know what opportunities are out there, if you haven’t been in work for some time, or if you’re looking to change direction.

‘My apprenticeships fair is for anyone, whatever age, from school and college leavers to those already in work who are looking to improve their skills and employment prospects, or to change jobs and enhance their working career.

‘Real jobs for real people are advertised on the day, alongside training programmes and apprenticeship schemes.

‘If you are interested check out my website, farehamapprenticeships.co.uk/, and come along on the day.’