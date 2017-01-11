Outstanding work is honoured at city college’s annual awards night

STUDENTS, staff, friends and families joined Portsmouth College for an evening of celebration.

The college held its annual awards evening last Wednesday, which saw scores of certificates presented.

Each year the college, in Tangier Road, celebrates students who have recently left with an evening of celebration and reminiscing.

Families and friends accompanied the students, as well as guests Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt and Portsmouth South MP Flick Drummond.

Awards were given for outstanding work, commitment and achievement.

They also included a range of awards such as the Portsmouth University Outstanding Academic Award that was presented to Aimee Wragg for her A-level results of A* in maths, A* in physics and A in philosophy, and the Student Entrepreneur of the Year being awarded to Carl Hewitt by Unloc for launching his digital marketing company Digi Dinos.

Each winner was given a certificate, a college pin and a copy of the best-selling book Too Fast To Think, which features Portsmouth College, written by Chris Lewis, who also sent in a video message.

Not only did the audience celebrate the students but they also celebrated staff who have excelled, including principal Steve Frampton who received a standing ovation from the audience after the announcement regarding him being made an MBE, for more than 35 years of dedication to post-16 education.

Deputy principal Simon Barrable said: ‘We are all extremely proud of Steve and all he has achieved and are sure that all who know him will feel the same.

‘Steve himself would like to pass on his sincere thanks to all the many people who have passed on their congratulations and best wishes, for which he is extremely humbled and grateful.

‘The announcement of his MBE was a fitting conclusion to a great night which saw so many fantastic students and staff awarded for their achievements.’

Chairman of governors Nick Wynne said: ‘Steve deserves this recognition for his tireless commitment in improving the education and expectations of our students.’

The event was supported by Academia, The Martin Ralph Group, IBM, AT&T, HAHA Hairdressing, Solent First Aid, The News, The Akash, and the University of Portsmouth.