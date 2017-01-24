Packaging manufacturer is proud to once again have presence at event

FOOD and drink packaging manufacturer Huhtamaki has spoken of its pride at having a presence at the Gosport Employment and Skills Fair.

Vanessa VanDaal, HR manager at Huhtamaki UK, in Gosport, said: ‘As a major local employer, Huhtamaki’s preference is to recruit from the local community.

‘The Gosport Business and Employment Fair is a great initiative, which Huhtamaki is delighted to be involved with.

‘We’ve enjoyed attending the fair in the past and meeting people who want to review their career options as well as building relationships with those looking for employment.’

Founded in 1920 by Heikki Huhtamäki, a Finnish entrepreneur, Huhtamaki has grown to become global specialists in packaging and now has more than 17,000 employees.