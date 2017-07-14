Pair rallied around Europe for a good cause

A GAS trainer from Portchester-based business Steve Willis Training Centre raised £800 for charity.

James Emmett and his brother-in-law Matthew Jennings bought themselves a ‘banger’ and completed the ScumRun rally to raise money for children’s charity Together for Short Lives.

The duo set off in their Pokemon themed car last month and began a 2300 mile trip around Europe.

The journey took the pair four-and-a-half days to complete and included a surprise trip to the Spanish Grand Prix.

The event - which took entrants across Europe over five days – raised £45,000.