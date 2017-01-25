Pals out to prove they’re a cut above the rest at new Southbourne salon

BEST friends Sian Chandler and Sam Hall have launched a new business venture and say they are excited to be pursuing their dream careers together.

The duo, who have been friends for 10 years, opened Chandler & Hall hairdressing salon in Main Road, Southbourne, near Emsworth, at the end of last year.

The new Chandler & Hall salon

They say they have seen a busy first few weeks and are delighted to have received such a good reaction to the effort they put in to transforming the premisies.

Sian, 24, said: ‘We have had tremendous support from friends and family and we would like to thank everyone for their help.

‘Sam and I have both rolled up our sleeves to knock down walls, sand down woodwork and paint. It’s been hard work getting things done, but now we are up and running it’s great.’

Sam and Sian were at senior school together at Bourne Community College and, although they both chose the same profession as a career, they never thought they’d be launching a salon together.

Sam was working at the salon in Southbourne, renting a chair, when it was put up for sale.

She approached Sian with the proposition of going into business together.

Sian was working as a salon manager in Chichester and felt the time was right to take her career to the next level. The girls both needed a new challenge and were excited to be doing it together.

Sian said: ‘Although I was happy in my job, I wanted something new to motivate me, so when Sam suggested the idea of opening a salon together, I just couldn’t wait to get started.

Sam, 25, said: ‘We have taken the plunge together, neither of us have ever had our own business. Although I have been self-employed, it’s not the same as taking on premises and handling the everyday running.

‘Sian has managed a salon, so has experience in that area, and together we have enough expertise in hairdressing. We just know we can do this.’

For more search @chandlerandhall on Facebook, call 01243 374701 or e-mail salon@chandlerandhall.com