Passengers warned to expect delays during Waterloo works

TRAIN passengers travelling between Portsmouth and London have been warned to expect major disruptions to services while upgrades are made.

Network Rail and South West Trains have published new train service information for passengers ahead of the work at London Waterloo station between August 5 and August 28.

During this time less services are expected to run across the network.

In the Portsmouth area, including in Fareham, Portchester and Havant, it means fewer trains will call at stations, services will be busier than normal and journeys may take longer.

During the works at Waterloo Station platforms one to nine will be closed while platforms 20 to 24 will temporarily reopen.

This is part of the £800m Waterloo and South West upgrade, which the companies say will provide 30 per cent more space on trains during the busiest parts of the day.

Christian Roth, managing director of South West Trains, said: ‘This is the biggest investment in this railway for decades and it will provide a significant increase in capacity for the thousands of passengers who use this railway every day.’

For more information visit southwesttrains.co.uk/wswupgrade.