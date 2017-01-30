Peppa Pig to appear at superstore

PEPPA Pig is set to meet and greet children at a Portsmouth supermarket during a family fundraising day.

The children’s character will be at the Tesco Extra store in Clement Attlee Way, North Harbour, on Saturday, February 4.

Young shoppers will have the chance to meet Peppa and have their picture taken with her during five appearances at 11am, 12pm, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm.

February 4 is also World Cancer Day and customers will also be able to get involved in a variety of fundraising activities at the store.

Children can have their face painted and take part in a competition with a voluntary donation, minimum 50p, going to support the Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Cancer Services.

Store manager Paul Cavaliere said: ‘We are really excited to welcome Peppa Pig to the store.

‘Being a favourite children’s character we are confident that she will be very popular with our young shoppers during our fundraising event.

‘With February 4 also being World Cancer Day we will be uniting with colleagues and customers to fundraise for the Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Cancer Services.

‘We know how important their work is in Portsmouth so we are really glad that we are able to support them.’