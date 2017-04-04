Pet store to celebrate Easter - by banning people from buying rabbits

A chain of pet stores will celebrate Easter in a rather unusual way - by banning customers from buying rabbits.

But it’s all for a good cause, as staff from Pets at Home plan to teach young visitors about how to take responsibility and care for the small furry animals.

The store, in Southampton Road, will hold a My Pet Pals Easter activity club throughout the Easter holidays to teach children about the importance of good pet ownership.

The team will be on hand to share their knowledge, quizzing the children on pet care and the welfare needs of small furries and rabbits - shelter, food and water, good health, appropriate company and the right living environment.

Jonathon Moore, store manager at Pets at Home Fareham, said: ‘Our informative workshops help families understand what’s involved in being a responsible pet owner.

‘What’s more they’re also a fun and free way for children to get up close and personal with small furry animals and rabbits during the holidays.’

All branches of Pets at Home, including the Fareham, Portsmouth and Newgate Lane stores, will stop selling rabbits from 9am on Good Friday April 14, until close of business on Monday April 17.

