Pharmacy rolls out prescription delivery service

A PHARMACY in Portsmouth is introducing a new service to its customers.

Lalys Pharmacy, which has four branches throughout the city, is launching a delivery service to bring patients’ prescriptions directly to their door.

Staff at Lalys are embarking on the business’ first ever public campaign to raise awareness of the benefits of the new service, which enables customers to get help without leaving their home.

Staff at the Fratton, North End, Southsea and Guildhall Walk branches are asking patients to visit the company website to nominate Lalys as their chosen pharmacy.

Once chosen, the patients’ medical records will be updated to show that any GP prescriptions should be electronically sent to Lalys.

The pharmacy will then deliver to the patients’ door.

Company director Baldev Laly said: ‘The Electronic Prescription Service itself is not new, but only a tiny minority of people seem to know about it

‘We are now supporting the initiative with new technology and a fleet of delivery vehicles.

‘If someone is feeling poorly, they can go straight home after seeing their GP and we will bring their prescription to them.

‘For less serious cases, it can save time for people who need to return to work or pick up their children.’

To support people’s healthcare requirements, the firm is also offering telephone consultations, bookings for private consultations at any of the four branches and discounts online.

Mr Laly added: ‘Most importantly, in the case of repeat prescriptions, a patient can arrange for the renewal to be authorised by their GP and for us to bring it to them without leaving the house.

‘This means people are able to keep control of their healthcare, even if they are unable to be out and about.’