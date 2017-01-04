Phone company’s staff help charity with donations

STAFF from a telecommunication specialist undertook an Apprentice-style challenge to help families in need.

The event saw teams from Aerial Business Communications in Milton source items on a shopping list that consisted of everything a family could need for Christmas.

The company hosted the team-building event on the last working day before the holiday in aid of Portsmouth-based charity The Roberts Centre, which supports families struggling with homelessness or suffering the impact of a relationship breakdown.

The teams had to acquire a wide variety of items from local stores – and even took to pubs to do some carol singing in order to raise extra donations.

The objective was to raise the most donations whilst completing the task in the fastest time with the help of Aqua Cars, which provided transport for the event.

Lidl donated food to the teams and Waitrose in Southsea contributed a turkey.

At the end of the challenge, all of the items were packaged into hampers and taken to The Roberts Centre as well as £1,700.

The Roberts Centre, in Crasswell Street, provides temporary accommodation, supported housing, resettlement services, child contact services and a day nursery, all of which help to improve the lives of vulnerable families throughout Portsmouth, Gosport and Havant.

Paul Davis, managing director, said: ‘It is with great pleasure that we as a company are able to help those less fortunate than us.

‘Whilst the team-building aspect is great fun for the staff, knowing that our event made some families’ Christmases perhaps just a little bit better, made it all the more worthwhile.’

The challenge’s winning team were rewarded with a meal out at Gunwharf Quays. The losers had to sing as a forfeit at the office party.