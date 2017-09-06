PICTURE GALLERY: Views from the Emirates Spinnaker Tower

xxx

xxx

It has been announced as a finalist in this year’s national Window with a View competition.

Picture: Emirates Spinnaker Tower

A spokesman said: ‘We are delighted that the tower’s breathtaking view across Hampshire, the Solent and the Isle of Wight was recognised as the best in the region, already winning the title of Best Window with a View in the South East at the regional stage of the competition.’

The tower now goes head-to head with 10 other windows across the country to see which will be crowned the best view in the UK. Finalists include views from Dolbadarn Castle in Snowdonia, The Lighthouse in Glasgow and Tower Bridge in London.

The overall winner is decided by public vote at www.myglazing.com/window-with-a-view with the poll closing on September 30 and the winning entry announced in October.