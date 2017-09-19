Pizza giant moves to new head office in Hedge End

A TAKEAWAY business operating in Hampshire and Cardiff has moved to a newly-refurbished office in Hedge End.

Solent Pizza Group, which trades as Domino’s Pizza, is now based in its head office at Tollbar Way.

The business previously had administrative offices in Waterlooville and Southampton, but with more than 1,000 people working at 15 Domino’s outlets in Hampshire, the team decided to centralise its office.

Wayne Benson, managing director at Solent Pizza Group, said: ‘We continue to grow the Domino’s Pizza franchise across Hampshire and Cardiff, with Tollbar House providing us with centralised operations for our headquarter staff of 25.

‘Our new office is also the training centre and recruitment base, with a new fitted kitchen to replicate the ones at our pizza outlets as we look to ensure the highest standards of food quality and customer service standards across 24 premises.’

Business space director at Hughes Ellard Russell Mogridge recommended the site for lease.

Russell said: ‘There is clear market demand for quality office space close to the M27 and M3. Another company has reserved the remaining space at Tollbar House, signalling 100 per cent occupancy.’