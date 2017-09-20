Plan to boost M27 junction to cut congestion

Search

PROPOSALS for a major motorway junction upgrade have been revealed.

Highways England has unveiled plans to increase capacity at Junction 8.

It involves widening all approaches to the junction with improved facilities for pedestrians and cyclists.

There will also be improvements made at 25 junctions along the A3024 corridor.

The government body states that the plans are an ‘ambitious set of improvements’ for the area.