Plans for wheelie bins instead of sacks in Portsmouth in overhaul of waste collections

THOUSANDS of homes in Portsmouth could be offered new wheelie bins for their waste in an overhaul of collections.

The Highbury estate in Cosham was chosen to trial the changes to general household rubbish arrangements before Christmas.

Some residents complained they were too small – fitting only two and a half sacks – and any extra bags left out weren’t collected.

But the council now wants to roll out the trial in 6,500 other homes across the city, at a cost of £133,000, in a effort to reduce the amount of waste collected and promote recycling. Annual waste disposal costs could be cut by £41,446.

Weekly collections would remain and residents would get support in how to recycle.

Persistent ‘incorrect presentation of waste’ could result in fines while enforcement officers will patrol hotspot areas.

Outlining in a report reasons for the recommendations, the council’s director of property and housing says Portsmouth ‘has one of the lowest recycling rates in England’– which is ‘unsustainable’ and has a ‘significant negative impact on the total cost of waste collection and disposal in the city.’

‘Many streets become dirty as a result of rubbish bags being placed out for collection and, before the collection crew arrive, are attacked by animals and vermin,’ the report adds.

The Highbury trial could also be extended beyond March for another six months.

Previously speaking to The News, Highbury resident Sarah Turner, 34, said she was not happy with the change.

She said: ‘If the bins were the same size as a normal wheelie bin, it wouldn’t be as bad.’

There are no anticipated costs as the bins have already been provided and existing bin crews would continue with collections as normal.

Results so far show the amount of waste tonnage collected has reduced by 15 per cent – 2.3 tonnes.

The recycling rate has risen from 20.7 per cent to 24.7 per cent. In the first week, 91 per cent of houses put all of their waste in the bin correctly, rising to 99 per cent in the first two months of the trial. Full details will be revealed by Tory environment boss, Cllr Rob New, at a meeting on Wednesday, January 25.