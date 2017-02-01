Play centre nominated for baby change award

PLAY centre Funkidories has been nominated for a national award because of its baby changing room facilities.

The centre, in Fielder Drive, Fareham, was put forward for the award by several members of the public, who praised its spacious, clean facilities. It has a private changing room and toilet plus two separate changing mat areas with wipes and other essentials.

The annual Sudocrem Care & Protect Baby Changing Room Awards are looking for more nominations. There are four categories: Retailer, Restaurant/Café, Family Hotel/Holiday Park and, in partnership with The Dad Network, Dad’s Toilet.

Nick Lang, Sudocrem brand manager, said: ‘Having a baby isn’t easy, especially when everyday activities like shopping bring restrictions. It’s the simple things, like being able to change a nappy, that make a huge difference.’

To take part go to sudocrem.co.uk/social-hub. Closing date for entries is January 31. Winners will be announced on February 28.

The winners will receive a plaque and use of the Sudocrem logo.