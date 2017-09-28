Playing the waiting game

A COMMERCIAL property expert says it’s too early to tell what the market’s future holds on the south coast.

Nick Leavey, partner and head of the commercial property team at Coffin Mew Solicitors said: ‘The fact is that demand still outstrips supply in many parts of the sector, including housebuilding, student accommodation and warehouse space whilst – for example – high streets and pub sites continue to struggle, because of the growth in online shopping and changing leisure habits of consumers, Brexit or no Brexit. It may not be until the likes of the transport and logistics firms in the Solent region, leisure and creative industries between London and Brighton, and the car manufacturers and tech firms in the Thames Valley make their post-Brexit plans, that we know whether the commercial property market in the south will stay in play or switch into rewind.’