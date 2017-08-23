‘Please don’t drive to Victorious’

FESTIVAL-GOERS have been urged to use public transport or cycle to avoid delays on Portsmouth’s roads this weekend.

Victorious is being held on Southsea Common on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

In total it is expected to attract 120,000 people, and this, combined with general bank holiday visitors to the city are expected to lead to the roads being much busier than usual.

Portsmouth City Council has advised visitors to plan their journey and use public transport, the park and ride service, ride a bike or walk to the festival in order to avoid the expected delays caused by extra traffic on the roads.

There is a park and ride service from Lakeside North Harbour Car Park - PO6 3EN. This will operate from 3pm to midnight on Friday and 9am to midnight during the weekend and is £6 per vehicle.

The bus will stop at Clarence Pier, a five-minute walk from the festival entrance. Buses run every eight minutes, and every four minutes at peak times.

There will also be a Hayling Ferry shuttle bus service to help festival goers make use of the ferry service.

See the ‘getting here’ page of www.victoriousfestival.co.uk