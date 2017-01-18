Plots with potential to go under the hammer

A BUILDING plot with planning permission for a block of five flats at Hayling Island is set to go under the auctioneer’s hammer in February.

The freehold site at 3 Elm Grove is guided at £200,000-plus and is among 117 lots being sold by regional land and property auctioneers Clive Emson in the firm’s first round of eight auctions across southern England this year.

Donald Wright, senior auction valuer, said: ‘Situated in the heart of Hayling Island, close to all shops and amenities, this building plot was formerly the site of Gridley Printers.

‘However, the building has now been demolished ready for the replacement dwelling, consisting of a detached building containing five two-bedroom flats. We anticipate keen interest from developers.’

Elsewhere, a two-bedroom, mid-terrace house at 16 Camden Street, Gosport, has two bedrooms and a freehold guide price of £100,000-plus. A two-bedroom leasehold flat at 32 Everell Court, 110 Clarendon Road, Southsea, has an estimate of £100,000-plus.

Also in Southsea, a freehold Victorian building at 5 Herbert Road, arranged as three flats, with one bedroom each and currently let at £16,400 per annum, has a guide price of £270-290,000.