Plush campsite honoured with silver at ceremony

POSH camping company Plush Tents Glamping is celebrating after winning a silver award in the Beautiful South Awards.

The awards, held at the Ageas Bowl, celebrate visitor experiences across the south and south east of England.

Paul McDonald, of Plush Tents Glamping, said: ‘We are so delighted. Our focus has been on delivering great customer service and providing a unique space where memories are shared. It’s great to be recognised.’

Plush Tents Glamping is based just outside Chichester and has seven yurts, four bell tents, one lotus belle, an eight-seater hot tub, hammocks and a play area.