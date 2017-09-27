POLL: Should pubs stop automatically giving out straws with drinks?

Have your say

Wetherspoon pubs have become the latest to announce they will stop automatically put straws in drinks.

But is time to stop using plastic straws for good? Campaigners have said they are used only once but take centuries to decompose.

A new US campaign, Refuse the Straw, is encouraging other pubs and restaurants to follow suit.

Wetherspoon, which hands out 70 million straws a year, said it had stopped the practice after bar staff complained about throwing vast quantities of used straws away.

What do you think? Should bar staff carry on handing out straws automatically or should they call time on it?

