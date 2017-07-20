POLL: Should the government impose a £10 limit on wagers for fixed odds betting machines?

Have your say

The News is calling for restrictions on ‘highly addictive’ fixed odds betting terminals - but what do you think?

We are joining forces with Portsmouth City Council in urging the government to impose a £10 per spin restriction on the machines.

At the moment gamblers can wager up to £100 per game.

Last year more than £53m was spent in the machines across the Portsmouth area.

Councillor Matthew Winnington said: ‘They are far too addictive and something needs to be done.’

______________

Have you been affected by problems with fixed odds betting terminals? Or perhaps a family member has struggled with a gambling addiction?

If you would like to tell your story – and remain anonymous if you wish – contact political reporter Loughlan Campbell on 023 9262 2130, or at loughlan.campbell@thenews.co.uk