Pompey fans made aware of safe drinking in Fratton Park scheme

POMPEY fans have thrown their weight behind a scheme to tackle excessive drinking.

Members of the Wellbeing Service at Portsmouth City Council were on hand at Fratton Park ahead of the club’s clash with Leyton Orient to talk to fans about safe levels of drinking alcohol.

Wellbeing workers and community signposters volunteers at the Victory Lounge, Fratton Park, where they spoke to fans about their alcohol consumption Pictures: Habibur Rahman

Supporters were handed scratchcards related to their alcohol intake to see how many units they were consuming and many took part in a pouring challenge to see how much they would give themselves at home in comparison to pub servings.

Layla Bostock, from the Wellbeing Service said: ‘We are helping to raise awareness of safe levels of drinking.

‘We handed out cards and engaged with fans to find out about their drinking levels and to see what their intake is and what advice to give them for the future.’

Fans were offered written material with a guide to safe levels of drinking, providing advice and support to help people cut down on their intake.

Ms Bostock added: ‘We are not here to stop people drinking – it is more of case of spreading awareness and hoping that people take the advice and support on board.

‘It’s about making sure people have the material to then make informed decisions.’

Fans backed the idea of raising awareness about their alcohol intake but said that when it came to match days, the number of units they drank was not a key issue for them.

Steve Middleton, from Portsmouth said: ‘I think for most football fans, how much they’re drinking is at the back of their mind when at a game.

‘They are just here to have a good time so it’s harder to get people thinking about it. It’s a good idea to get people talking about it though.’

Jack Pearce, also from Portsmouth, added: ‘I tend to only really drink at the weekend and when I go to games, so I’m not really concerned about my alcohol intake.

‘We should absolutely be raising awareness about drinking but when your at a football game, it’s not something you really want to be thinking about.’

For more information on drinking at safe levels, search One You online or if you need support reducing what you drink, contact the council’s Wellbeing Service on at wellbeing@portsmouthcc.gov.uk or at (023) 9229 4001.

Dan Churchley talking to Wellbeing worker Sophie Dean

