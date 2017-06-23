Pompey players to be pampered in a new luxury coach

POMPEY players are set to travel to their games in style next season, thanks to a new deal with a coach firm.

The football club has appointed Fareham-based Lucketts Travel to provide its official team transport and will use the company’s brand-new VIP coach.

Portsmouth is the first organisation to sign up to use the luxury vehicle, which is currently being adapted at a specialist conversion company to add a number of bonus features.

The sleek Irizar I8 provides luxury travel, seating 36 in the amount of space that would normally be used for a 53-seater coach. It features a kitchen, flat screen HD TVs complete with Sky and reclining leather seats.

The coach is fitted with technology, including wifi, USB ports, power sockets, DAB radio and Chromecast for guests to stream entertainment from phones to screens.

Paul Barringer, group sales and marketing director at Lucketts, said: ‘The Lucketts VIP coach will provide the ultimate in comfort and relaxation – just what the players will need after 90 minutes on the pitch.

‘Advanced features such as the Chromecast link-up with the HD screens means they’ll even be able to review videos of their performance together on the journey home.’

Portsmouth FC chief executive Mark Catlin said: ‘We are proud and delighted to be able to use this impressive vehicle next season. Ensuring the players arrive and get home from away matches in the best physical condition possible is a vital aspect of preparation and this coach will provide that.’

Lucketts has a long association with Portsmouth FC. It has been the official away fans’ travel provider for many seasons and is also a sponsor.

Mr Barringer added it had been a ‘pleasure’ transporting fans and was ‘looking forward’ providing the same service to the players.