Pop-up cinema returns to Portsmouth shopping centre

GRAB the popcorn and some treats because a Portsmouth shopping centre is bringing back its pop-up cinema.

Cascades Shopping Centre will be showing films every weekend starting this Saturday and running until October 29.

Families will be able to enjoy a range of movies from Disney classics The Lion King, Finding Nemo and Monsters Inc to the newly-released Beauty and the Beast.

The shopping centre’s interim manager Andrew Philip said he was excited to be having the cinema back in action.

‘It’s great to have the hugely popular Pop-Up Cinema back in the centre from this weekend,’ he said.

‘We’ll be showing films at 11am and 2.30pm every Saturday and Sunday and we can’t wait to welcome shoppers.

‘As the weather starts to cool down, it’s a great way of spending time together as a family in a warm and comfortable setting – all for free.’

As part of the weekly showings, there will also be films on Sunday for children with autism.

Mr Philip added: ‘Once again, our Sunday morning screenings will be autism-friendly and I’m delighted that we’re continuing that tradition.

‘The lights will be left on a low setting, we’ll have reduced capacity, a special chill out area and the volume will be quieter than usual.

‘It’s all to make those with autism and sensory sensitivity more comfortable and enjoy a trip to the cinema with family.

‘We’ve had fantastic feedback from shoppers in relation to our Pop-Up Cinema, especially in regards to the autism-friendly screenings.

‘I’m extremely pleased that the doors will open again this weekend.’

The Cascades Pop-Up Cinema will be open at 11am every Saturday and Sunday until October 29.

Screenings are at 11am and 2.30pm and all 11am Sunday showings are autism-friendly.

The full listings of films and when they are showing is available online at cascades-shopping.co.uk/events/events/pop- up-cinema- returns.html