A WELL-ESTABLISHED Portsmouth pub will close its doors tonight after more than 70 years.

The Battle of Minden, in St Mary’s Road, Kingston, which has been on the site in its present form since 1946, will serve its last pints this evening.

Landlord Ray Shaw, 68, who has run the pub for nearly 25 years, is retiring, with the pub’s future now hanging in the balance.

He said: ‘I would like to thank all the customers for their support over the years.’