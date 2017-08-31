Port and students showcase the city in 360-degrees

PORTSMOUTH International Port is promoting our waterfront city to cruise ships, with the help of local students.

The port is pushing for more cruise ship visits in the coming years and will be launching innovative 360-degree videos of Portsmouth’s best tourist attractions this September.

Students at the University of Portsmouth have collaborated with the port in a marketing campaign dubbed #portsmouthtakesyouthere.

From September 6, the immersive videos, showcasing key sights and landmarks across the city, will be played to cruise ship operators and travel agents at Europe’s premier cruise expo, Seatrade Europe in Hamburg.

The unique 360-degree videos were filmed using the latest camera technology.

Visitors at the event will also be able to watch the short film on tablets or mobile devices and will be given special headsets.

The film, which is available to download, allows viewers to ‘pan around’ the screen with their finger to give them the full scope and an all round impression of Portsmouth’s best attractions including the Emirates Spinnaker Tower.

The Historic Dockyard, HMS Victory, Mary Rose Museum and Gunwharf Quays also feature in the clip.

Harbour master at Portsmouth Port Rupert Taylor is also in charge of cruise ship operations. Rupert said:

‘Portsmouth is a great port of call for visiting cruise ships. This new video will show some of the most influential people in the business just what guests can see within minutes of stepping off their ships.

With so many attractions to choose from on the doorstep at Portsmouth International Port it was a tough decision which ones to feature. We think we’ve given delegates at Seatrade Europe a great selection to view from all angles, taking them to the heart of our wonderful Waterfront City.’