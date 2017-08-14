Port director will chair business group in the city

THE boss of Portsmouth’s international ferry port has announced that he will soon head a Hampshire Chamber of Commerce members’ group.

Mike Sellers has signed up to be the new chairman of the chamber’s Portsmouth and district area committee.

Mike’s new post will see him represent business views to government and local authority policymakers.

The voluntary committee holds monthly meetings and lobbies on behalf of members. It works to inform and influence policy decisions that could affect their businesses.

After working for Associated British Ports for more than 14 years, Mike was appointed as port director in Portsmouth in January.

Hailing from Hull, Mike’s wealth of experience growing up in a family of dock workers saw him take on senior roles at ports in East Anglia and Humberside before settling in Portsmouth.

Mike said: ‘The role of the chamber committee is to work on behalf of members of all sizes and types.

‘We aim to understand their challenges and goals, put these on the agendas of local and national decision makers, and help ensure the voice of business is heard loud and clear in the corridors of power.’

Portsmouth International Port is owned by the city council and is Britain’s most successful municipal port.

The site has seen significant investment in recent years to strengthen its connections with Europe and meet high demand.

Chief executive at Hampshire Chamber of Commerce Maureen Frost said: ‘Mike is an ideal chairman of our committee given his enthusiasm for business in and around Portsmouth. He has a wealth of experience in business and working with local authorities.’