Port’s increasing demand met with new £2m crane

PORTSMOUTH International Port is seeing continued investment in the form of a new, £2.1m crane.

Growing demand at the site has called for the new, heavy lift mobile harbour crane to be installed.

The 40-metre high Konecranes Gottwald crane is able to lift weights measuring up to 124 tonnes.

The port sees a vast amount of produce trafficked through its station daily.

With more and more locals requesting fresh produce, suppliers have swapped from packing fresh items in lighter pallets to heavier containers.

Large companies such as Maersk, Fyffes and Geest Line entrust MMD Ltd to handle their UK fruit imports through the site. The council owned company handles 70 per cent of all bananas consumed in the country and this new crane will help to maintain these contracts while attracting new business. Recent investments and new facilities at the port now make it possible for larger ships to dock and unload more quickly.

Mike Sellers, port director said: ‘Continued investment and improvements will help our port maintain its status as a key destination for imports of fresh produce from all over the world, generating income for the city and supporting the economy of the wider region.’