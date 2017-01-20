Port’s pride at hitting international standard

PORTSMOUTH International Port has become one of the first UK ports to reach an intentionally recognised quality standard.

The port has successfully transitioned to International Quality Standard ISO 9001:2015 – a flagship quality management systems standard.

The deadline for making the transition from the previous quality standard is September 2018, but the management team at the port was keen to demonstrate that systems and processes could stand up to the rigorous testing that comes with the new audit.

BSI (British Standards Institution) sent an auditor to Portsmouth International Port on December 22 to assess the effectiveness of the port’s 85 employees in the management operation.

Mike Sellers, port director, said: ‘This is great news for the port and most importantly for our customers.

‘The team has clearly demonstrated an ability to implement and run systems that place quality at the heart of the business.

‘Certification to ISO 9001:2015 is more than just a series of numbers, it stands for our determination to support and protect our partners at the port through a commitment to the highest levels of quality control.’

Portsmouth City Council leader Donna Jones said: ‘I am delighted that the port is one of the first of its kind to reach the internationally recognised quality standard ISO 9001:2015.

‘This reflects the huge transformation the port has undertaken over the past five years with investment in the new terminal for international departures, and the planned investment in new berths to expand the business.

‘Being ISO certified creates confidence when attracting new customers. This is a great start to 2017.’