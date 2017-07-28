Portsmouth bank says boost is down to customers

HANDELSBANKEN Portsmouth has reported an encouraging start to the year following a boost in lending and deposit-taking.
The 145-year-old bank credited local branch customers for its success.
In the last quarter the business saw a 11 per cent rise in lending to British customers.
UK customer deposits increased by 28 per cent over the same period, to £12.1 billion, with household deposits seeing an increase of 49 per cent.
The business is run by a team of local bankers who have a combined 250 years’ experience in the trade.
The Portsmouth branch at 1000 Lakeside is one of 207 in the UK.
Phil Dedman, manager of Handelsbanken’s Portsmouth branch, said: ‘Our continual profitable growth in the UK has primarily been achieved through our overwhelming focus on satisfying our customers.’
