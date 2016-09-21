Portsmouth committee to consider revoking taxi licences

COUNCILLORS will decide whether two Portsmouth taxi drivers should keep their licence.

The city council’s licensing sub-committee will meet in private to discuss the cases of one private hire driver and a hackney carriage driver before reaching a decision. Their identities have not been revealed ahead of the meeting, which takes place on Wednesday, September 28.

Proceedings will take place in Portsmouth Guildhall from 9.30am.

The committee will also consider an application for a new private hire licence.